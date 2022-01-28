BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 404 ($5.45) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.41) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 439.44 ($5.93).

BP opened at GBX 392.50 ($5.30) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 250.35 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.55 ($5.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($417.70).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

