Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 26,111 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.