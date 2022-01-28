Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

