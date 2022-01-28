Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,014 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,053,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

