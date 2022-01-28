Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,818 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

