Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Separately, Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

BDN opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 72,244 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 101.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 89,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,164,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

