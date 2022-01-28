Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. 3D Systems accounts for approximately 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $21,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 30,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,259. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

