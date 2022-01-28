Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 2,675 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 0.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 90,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,456,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock valued at $320,112,769. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. 47,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

