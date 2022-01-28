BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

