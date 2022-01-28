Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.87. 768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

