Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $73.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 446,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,860. Camtek has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

