Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 96,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

