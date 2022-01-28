Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

