Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 413,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,320. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

