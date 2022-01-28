Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.15 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 18,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,130. The stock has a market cap of $463.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Veritone has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Veritone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veritone by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

