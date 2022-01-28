Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

CMTL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 107,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of 386.68 and a beta of 1.58. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

