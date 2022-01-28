Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DMTK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 676,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

