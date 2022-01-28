Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. V.F. posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in V.F. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

