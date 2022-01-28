Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 108.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 35.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

