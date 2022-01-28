Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $481.58. 309,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.22 and its 200-day moving average is $459.71. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

