Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $374.00

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

ABMD stock opened at $277.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.92 and its 200 day moving average is $335.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Abiomed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Abiomed by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Abiomed by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 102,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

