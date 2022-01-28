Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $8.42

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

AAVVF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AAVVF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

