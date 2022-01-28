Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $436.40

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.40.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.05. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.39. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

