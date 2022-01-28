Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $470.21

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $461.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.76. 13,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,162. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.30 and its 200 day moving average is $406.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 12-month low of $244.64 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

