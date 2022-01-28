Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $34.20

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 77,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

