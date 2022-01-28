Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Target Price at $12.83

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

