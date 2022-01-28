Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $76.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

