Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) PT at $20.20

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SEYMF stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

