Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $43.44

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

