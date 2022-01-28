Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 545

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.35).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 10th.

VSVS opened at GBX 448.60 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($8.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.47.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

