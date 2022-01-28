Brokers Issue Forecasts for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.