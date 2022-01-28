Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlas Copco AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.20.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

