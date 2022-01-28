Brokers Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

