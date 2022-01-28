Brokers Offer Predictions for Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$986.61 million.

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total transaction of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,800. Also, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,220,047.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

