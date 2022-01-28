Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.33 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

