Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

