Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 122.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

