C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

