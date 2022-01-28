Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 63.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after buying an additional 322,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $54.25 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

