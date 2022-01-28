CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $265.90, but opened at $252.50. CACI International shares last traded at $254.69, with a volume of 2,239 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.24.

CACI International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.