Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CDRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 40,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadre stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Cadre at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

