Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 235

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.90).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

