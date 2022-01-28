CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Friday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

