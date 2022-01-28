California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,994,000 after purchasing an additional 71,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

