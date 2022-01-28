California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.