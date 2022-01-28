California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNL opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

