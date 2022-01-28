California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

