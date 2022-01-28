California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,067 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.42 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

