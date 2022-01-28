California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 478 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

