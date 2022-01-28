Callodine Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 3,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

